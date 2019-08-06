AVOCA - The old Avoca schoolhouse will be offering a Twin Fiddling Workshop for fiddlers and violists on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1 to 3 p.m.
This workshop, led by championship fiddler and author Deborah Greenblatt, was created for fiddlers who want to learn to play duets with other fiddlers.
The participants will learn how to construct their own harmony parts.
Tunes will range in difficulty from easy to intermediate. Fiddle tunes from several traditions will be explored, including Celtic, Scandinavian and Klezmer.
Enrollment is limited to 10 fiddlers, and pre-registration is required. The fee is $20 per musician.
To sign up or to ask questions, e-mail debby@greenblattandseay.com.