Avoca man hurt in tractor accident

AVOCA – A 96-year-old Avoca man was flown by a medical helicopter to an Omaha hospital on Friday evening from a tractor accident.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, Otis Bond was driving a tractor and pulling a fuel trailer at 202nd and A streets when he missed the road while attempting to turn and was unable to control the tractor. The tractor ended up in a ditch where Bond sustained a head injury, Brueggemann said.

Due to his injuries, Bond was taken by a medical helicopter to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

A condition report was unavailable as of Monday.

Deputies from his department responded to the accident shortly after 9:50 p.m., Brueggemann said.

