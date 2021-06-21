 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Avoca man in good condition after tractor accident
0 Comments

Avoca man in good condition after tractor accident

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AVOCA – A 96-year-old Avoca man was listed in good condition at an Omaha hospital on Monday after being involved in a tractor accident last Friday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, Otis Bond was driving a tractor and pulling a fuel trailer at 202nd and A streets when he missed the road while attempting to turn and was unable to control the tractor. The tractor ended up in a ditch where Bond sustained a head injury, Brueggemann said.

Due to his injuries, Bond was taken by a medical helicopter to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Deputies from his department responded to the accident shortly after 9:50 p.m., Brueggem

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cassco Arms now totally smoke-free
News

Cassco Arms now totally smoke-free

  • Updated

PLATTSMOUTH—The Plattsmouth Housing Authority on Tuesday implemented a 100 percent smoke-free policy at its Cassco Arms Apartments following a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News