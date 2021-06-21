Avoca man in good condition after tractor accident

AVOCA – A 96-year-old Avoca man was listed in good condition at an Omaha hospital on Monday after being involved in a tractor accident last Friday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, Otis Bond was driving a tractor and pulling a fuel trailer at 202nd and A streets when he missed the road while attempting to turn and was unable to control the tractor. The tractor ended up in a ditch where Bond sustained a head injury, Brueggemann said.

Due to his injuries, Bond was taken by a medical helicopter to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Deputies from his department responded to the accident shortly after 9:50 p.m., Brueggem

