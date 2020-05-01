Avoca man killed in Friday rollover

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AVOCA – A 52-year-old man from Avoca was killed in a one-vehicle rollover accident on 120th Street Friday morning.

The name of the man, who was the driver, will be released after family members are notified, said Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.

It was shortly before 10:50 a.m. that numerous law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the accident on 120th Street, about a half-mile north of U.S. Highway 34.

According to Brueggemann, a 1993 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north on 120th Street when the driver lost control, entered the east ditch and into a field, and rolled over onto its top, ejecting the driver.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office, the Nebraska State Patrol, Weeping Water Rescue, Manley Fire, Avoca Fire and Rescue, and Cass County Emergency Management responded to the call, Brueggemann said.

