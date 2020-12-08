Avoca Quack Off postponed by COVID-19

AVOCA – COVID-19 has claimed another big annual event or at least postponed it in this case.

The Avoca Quack Off that attracts thousands each January to this small village for duck races has been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. That’s according to the event’s social media page.

“The Quack Off will not be held on Jan. 30, 2021,” the announcement read. “Stay tuned for updates. We will have more details soon.”

The event is sponsored by the Avoca Volunteer Fire Department.

“It’s a big deal for the fire department,” said Village Clerk Marilyn Kirchhoff. “It’s their main fundraiser of the year.”

The event is held in this south-central Cass County village on the last Saturday of each January. The 2020 event attracted more than 3,000 spectators and 351 participants. Though many came by car or truck, dozens of tour buses brought hundreds more. In fact, cars and buses filled every street in Avoca with people congregating in Tefft Park, the site of the event.

Each person who took part in the race paid a $25 registration fee to rent their duck. The 351 people who raced provided $8,775 to the department. Visitors also gave the department donations at Avoca Town Hall and other sites across the village.