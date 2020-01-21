AVOCA – Avoca residents have spent the past four decades hosting one of the biggest duck races in the United States.
They will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Avoca Quackoff this weekend with a large amount of pride and satisfaction.
The village will host the annual duck races on Saturday afternoon. The Jan. 25 event will begin at 1 p.m. at the Tefft Park tennis court. Races will continue for several hours until the 2020 Avoca Quackoff champion is crowned.
The Avoca Quackoff is a fund-raiser for the Avoca Volunteer Fire Department. The department will use all donations from participants and fans to purchase lifesaving firefighting equipment and enroll volunteers in training sessions.
Firefighters will be walking around Tefft Park and downtown Avoca with boots to fill with donations. A stationary boot will also be located at the historic Avoca Town Hall.
Registration for participants will take place from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Avoca Town Hall. The entry fee will be $25. There are no ATM or credit card machines available near the registration site, so organizers are asking participants to bring cash with them.
The Avoca Quackoff has attracted a large number of visitors in recent years. An estimated 4,000 people came to town in 2018 and approximately 2,500 came in 2019. The first tour bus arrived in Avoca at 8:20 a.m. last year and dozens of buses were lined along streets by late morning.
More than 225 people entered ducks in last year’s race. The 2020 group of contestants will try to dethrone current champion Kris Simmons, who won a large golden trophy for her work last winter. The Otoe resident brought her own duck to race in the 2019 event. Simmons and her duck marched through the first round, quarterfinals and semifinals before claiming the championship race.
The 2020 Avoca Quackoff will follow a similar format to previous years. Contestants will line up at one end of the tennis court and will race in five lanes. The first duck that crosses the finish line will win. Contestants can encourage their duck to move forward by flapping their arms, yelling or jumping. They are not allowed to touch their duck during the race.
Previous Quackoffs have attracted visitors from across the United States. People from places such as the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada have also journeyed to Avoca to watch the event.