Avoca raising funds for town hall repairs

AVOCA – The Avoca Town Hall on the village Main Street has been a community gathering spot for a long, long time, according to a local resident.

“It’s been there for over 100 years,” said Nadine Kreifels.

It’s been the place where people turned to for hosting such events as graduation parties, family reunions and wedding receptions, she said.

“It holds quite a few people,” Kreifels said.

It’s also been used during Avoca’s annual Quack-Off duck races where people came to register for the races, and where food was served to those attending.

Currently, there’s activity of another sort going on concerning the facility.

“We’re raising money to do major repairs,” said Kreifels, a member of the town hall board. “We need a whole new roof. It’s starting to leak.”

Patchwork on the roof is currently going on with the goal of starting a roof replacement in October, she said.

Masonry work on the front of the building is needed, along with a new deck in the back.

A safer access to the basement is in the plan, as well as general overall maintenance, Kreifels said.

The town hall board has set a goal of raising $25,000 through private donations for the needed repairs, Kreifels said.

Currently, slightly more than $7,500 has been raised from the public, much to her delight.

“It’s been overwhelming,” she said.

Kreifels also plans to seek a grant through a local foundation.

Those interested in donations can send a check made payable to Avoca Town Hall to Nadine Kreifels, 515 Tefft St., Avoca, NE, 68307.

“It’s one of the main gathering places in town,” Kreifels said.