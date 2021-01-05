Avoca Schoolhouse to hold Klezmer workshops in February

AVOCA - The Old Avoca Schoolhouse will be streaming online “Klezmer Workshops" for fiddlers, violists, cellists, basses, mandolin players, soprano recorder players and alto recorder players.

The workshop for those who consider themselves beginners will be on Sunday, Feb. 7, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The workshop for those who consider themselves fluent readers will be on Tuesday, Feb. 9, from 7 to 8 p.m.

All participants will receive copies of “Klezmer Fiddle Tunes for Two,” written for the instruments of their choice.

These 32 traditional Klezmer tunes are arranged for two instruments with chords for back-up musicians included.

Pre-registration is required and the fee is $25.

For more information, and to register, send an email to Debby at debby@greenblattandseay.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.