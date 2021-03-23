Avoca Schoolhouse to host Scottish Workshops

AVOCA - The Old Avoca Schoolhouse in Avoca will be streaming online “Scottish Workshops” for folks who play fiddle, violin, viola, cello, bass, mandolin and soprano recorder.

The workshops will be on Tuesday, April 6, from 7 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, April 7, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Each U.S. participant will receive a copy of “Scottish Fiddle Tunes for Two,” written for the instrument of their choice. There will be an extra charge for those who live outside the U.S.

“This great compilation of Scottish fiddle tunes, with optional guitar chords, is arranged for any combination of two-string instruments, allowing for versatility in the classroom or private studio,” said M.J. Sunny Zank, American string teacher. “The tricky bowings are as good for classical players as they are for fiddlers. This collection is highly recommended.”

During the workshops, participants will play as a way to best experience these special tunes.

Pre-registration required. The fee for each “Scottish Workshop” is $25.

For more information, and to register, send an email to Debby at debby@greenblattandseay.com.

