Avoca's Quackoff, set for Sept. 25, has been canceled

AVOCA – Avoca’s annual Quackoff, a fundraiser for the village’s volunteer fire department that had been set for Saturday, Sept. 25, has been canceled.

“We are sorry to have to do this, but due to unforeseen circumstances that are out of our control, the Avoca Fire Department has been forced to cancel the 2021 41st annual Quackoff on Sept. 25,” according to a message on the department’s social media page.

“We appreciate all the support and interest everyone has shown. Trust me when I say this, we don't like this any more than you.”

The Quackoff attracts thousands each year to this small southern Cass County village to participate in or just to view duck races.

Normally, it’s held during the middle of winter. Last year’s event was canceled because of COVID-19, and this year organizers decided to try something different and hold it in the fall, according to a village official.

“It’s a big event for the community,” said Marilyn Kirchhoff, village clerk.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.