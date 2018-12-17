PLATTSMOUTH – A treat is in store for those still hungry for the barbeque favorites at the former Babe’s on U.S. Highway 75.
“We are back,” said KaCee Peters.
The longtime Babe’s owner, whose property was purchased for a Runza restaurant, has now opened a new eatery in downtown Plattsmouth known as Back Alley Diner.
“It’s a new name with familiar faces and those Babe’s Faves and so much more,” Peters said.
Her Back Alley Diner is located 510 First Avenue, Suite A, in the same building as the local Veterans of Foreign Wars. It currently seats approximately 44 people with room to grow. The menu features New York Strip steaks, sliced brisket dinners, hamburger steaks, lemon pepper chicken, meat loaf, even vegetarian pasta.
There are plenty of hamburgers, wings and things, burritos and wraps, soups, salads, sundaes, and, of course, Babe’s ribs and Babe’s Faves.
“We still have the barbeque people knew us for,” Peters said. “We’ll have daily specials and a salad bar is coming.”
Non-alcoholic beverages include teas, lemonade, soda and coffee, while alcoholic beverages can be purchased at the VFW bar.
“Now, they can have a beer with their barbeque,” Peters said, something they couldn’t do at her former place.
Customers can come in for take-out orders and she and her staff are available for catering.
The interior décor has that rustic, barn-like feel with artwork done by local artists Janet Bray and John Ostrander.
“We’re more of that talk-to-you-and-be-friends-type of diner,” Peters said.