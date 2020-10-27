Backemeyer seeks re-election to Elmwood-Murdock School Board

I’m pursuing re-election to the Elmwood-Murdock School Board with a commitment to maintaining high expectations for our administration, teachers and students. While maintaining these expectations, it will be important to engage with district patrons to be cognizant of how we utilize our district’s resources most efficiently.

In your opinion, what are the two main issues that the district needs to address concerning education of Elmwood-Murdock students, and how would you go about addressing them as a board member?

Backemeyer: First and most importantly, while operating our school during a global pandemic, is student safety. Experience has proven our teachers are more impactful and our students learn more by physically being in our buildings’ classrooms. The school board and administration team have implemented safety enhancements and protocols throughout our facilities to keep “in classroom” learning continuous throughout the first half of this semester.

We must continue to take this situation seriously and evaluate the safety of our buildings. District resources may need to be deployed to continually maintain a safe environment. While we have technology in place to educate remotely, our students are best served by attending classes in the Elmwood and Murdock buildings.