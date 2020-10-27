Backemeyer seeks re-election to Elmwood-Murdock School Board

MURDOCK – The Plattsmouth Journal recently asked the candidates in several school board races two basic questions to better inform the voters when they make their decisions in this year’s election.
Jeff Backemeyer is among five candidates seeking three seats on the Elmwood-Murdock School District Board of Education.
We asked him two questions:
Why are you running for the Elmwood-Murdock Board of Education and what qualifications do you have that you believe would be beneficial to the board?
Backemeyer: Thirty short years ago included many firsts for the then newly-formed Elmwood-Murdock School District. Aug. 22nd, 1990 was the first day of school for a newly hired superintendent, high school principal and elementary principal. Shortly after, the Elmwood-Murdock School District adopted its mission to “Empower All Students to Achieve Success.”
My wife, Lindsay, and I were graduates of Elmwood-Murdock in 1999 and 2000. The two of us were beneficiaries of a school board and administration which set a vision and goals for the district’s educational future. Many changes have taken place throughout Elmwood-Murdock’s 30 year history, however, the mission remains the same.
Responsible school board members ensure district resources and policies are aligned in a way that supports the district’s mission. Board members work closely with and evaluate the superintendent who effectively implements the board’s policies and manages the district to accomplish the goals set forth by the school board and administrative team.
I’m pursuing re-election to the Elmwood-Murdock School Board with a commitment to maintaining high expectations for our administration, teachers and students. While maintaining these expectations, it will be important to engage with district patrons to be cognizant of how we utilize our district’s resources most efficiently.
In your opinion, what are the two main issues that the district needs to address concerning education of Elmwood-Murdock students, and how would you go about addressing them as a board member?
Backemeyer: First and most importantly, while operating our school during a global pandemic, is student safety. Experience has proven our teachers are more impactful and our students learn more by physically being in our buildings’ classrooms. The school board and administration team have implemented safety enhancements and protocols throughout our facilities to keep “in classroom” learning continuous throughout the first half of this semester.
We must continue to take this situation seriously and evaluate the safety of our buildings. District resources may need to be deployed to continually maintain a safe environment. While we have technology in place to educate remotely, our students are best served by attending classes in the Elmwood and Murdock buildings.
Secondly, we need to continue to evaluate our curriculum. In order to support our district mission, we must keep up-to-date with future workplace demands. Metrics show a demand for graduates prepared to work as technicians or build a career around a skilled craft or trade. Our future board will need to work with the administration to ensure our district’s vocational education is preparing our students for these future workplace opportunities.
Jeff Backemeyer is vice president and owner of Mechanical Sales, Inc. He and his wife, Lindsay, have four children: Annie (age 12), Lucy (age 10), Bo (age 8) and Drew (age 3), and are members of Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Murdock.
Jeff is the current treasurer of Elmwood-Murdock School Board and is also a member of the Murdock Volunteer Fire Department.
He is also a former president of the Nebraska Chapter of American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers.
