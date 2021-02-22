 Skip to main content
Bad weather causes virus vaccination delays
Bad weather causes virus vaccination delays

PAPILLION - Due to inclement weather across the country, Nebraska's shipment of COVID-19 vaccine did not arrive in the state last week, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

This unforeseen delay resulted in a number of vaccine appointments across area communities to be rescheduled, the department said.

“To allow for our community vaccination partners to recover from this disruption, the decision has been made to delay the opening of appointment scheduling of our residents born between 1952 and1956 by one more week,” the department said. “Residents in this age range will be eligible to schedule a vaccination appointment the week of March 1. Thank you for your understanding and patience with this situation.”

