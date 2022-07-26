Band creates awareness of vets with PTSD

PLATTSMOUTH – An area band believes music can provide healing to veterans living with the challenges of PTSD and other injuries.

Heartland Homefront, which recently played at the weekly street market in Plattsmouth, is part of a national organization, Guitars 4 Vets, that not only provides guitar lessons, but has also given out thousands of donated guitars to those veterans.

“A lot have depression and a guitar can assist them when they are down,” said Peggy Ullom, the band’s founder. “It’s another tool to help the healing.”

In November 2015, Ullom, who served 10 years in the United States Air Force, learned of Guitars 4 Vets upon searching for ways to help end the suicide rate for veterans.

The following February Ullom started a Guitars 4 Vets chapter in Omaha, then later formed the band, whose public performances bring awareness to the challenges vets with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) face.

With the help of volunteer teachers, veterans take about 10 weeks of guitar lessons, then perform a graduation recital in front of family and other veterans.

“It unites families, they are there for support,” said Jim Hoy, fellow band member.

Recently, the local chapter celebrated its 110th graduate.

Jam sessions are provided so that these veterans can stay in contact with each other.

Since the national organization was formed in 2007, more than 50,000 guitar lessons have been provided with some 5,000 guitars given away at no charge.

“Every year we’ve grown,” Ullom said.

For more information about Guitars 4 Vets, email Ullom at ne.omaha@guitarsforvets.org.