PLATTSMOUTH – Employees at Cass County Bank went back in time this past Monday.
On April 29, 1999, a new addition to the bank at 2020 W. Eighth Ave. was dedicated with a time capsule placed in a wall as part of the ceremony.
On Monday, 20 years to the day, it was taken out and reopened - and old memories came back to life.
Doug Duey, whose family founded the bank in 1966, discussed the contents, which included some interesting tidbits about the bank’s history.
For example, there was a newspaper article about gas pumps installed at the bank’s downtown branch during the oil crisis of the mid-1970s. It was the suggestion of his late father, David Duey, who considered it a convenience for bank customers, worried about gas shortages.
The gesture made national news, his son said.
“Banks on the East Coast then started doing this,” Duey said.
Other items from the capsule, a large safety deposit box, included old bank photos, a silver dollar, samples of wall coverings, a key chain, a watch, even an invitation to the 1999 dedication.
The year 1999 was of great concern for banks and businesses in general because of the feared computer malfunction, known as Y2K, on Jan. 1, 2000.
“I was very concerned about Y2K,” Duey said.
Banks everywhere went through rigorous training to avert a computer disaster, he said.
“We worked all that year. We feared the power grid would go down.”
Had that happened, banks would have been susceptible to robbers. On New Year’s Eve, Duey spent that night inside the bank with guns to ward off any robbers.
“I remember that so distinctly,” he said. “I took it seriously.”
Fortunately, for him, and the world, Y2K ended up much ado about nothing.
The new addition dedicated 20 years ago features 8,900 square feet of banking space, including five offices, two conference rooms, and a plush waiting area.
Just inside the entrance are two columns from the city’s old First National Bank building and rescued from a salvage yard.
That 1999 dedication doesn’t seem that long ago, Duey said.
“Standing here now, it seems like we just drove the last nail in the building.”