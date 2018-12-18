PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County Bank placed a large present under Plattsmouth Community Foundation’s Christmas tree on Monday afternoon.
The bank donated $10,000 to the organization’s “Pathway to the Future” fund-raising campaign. Plattsmouth Community Foundation representatives Mike Schuldt and Doug Duey accepted the check on behalf of the local entity.
Plattsmouth Community Foundation began the “Pathway to the Future” campaign in early April. The Omaha-based Sherwood Foundation selected the Plattsmouth organization as one of four community foundations in Nebraska for the matching-grant program. The Sherwood Foundation will match 50 cents on the dollar for all money raised prior to Dec. 31.
Schuldt and Duey both said they appreciated the donation from the bank. The gift will help the foundation come closer to its goal of raising $500,000 in unrestricted endowment funds by the end of the calendar year.
“Every donation counts, and the great thing about this is that the $10,000 becomes $15,000 with the Sherwood Foundation’s help,” Schuldt said. “It’s going to make a real difference for our community.”
“We need to have other businesses and individuals come to the party,” Duey said. “We can’t rely only on state and federal funds to do all of the things we need to do for the community. That’s why donations like this are so critical.”
Plattsmouth Community Foundation was created in 2000 as a way to mobilize charitable giving. The group’s goal is to support civic, educational, recreational and cultural needs of the Plattsmouth area.
The organization has provided funds to multiple non-profit agencies since its inception. Plattsmouth Community Schools, Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce, St. John the Baptist School, Plattsmouth Community Center, Plattsmouth Police Department, Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department, Plattsmouth Rescue, Plattsmouth Public Library, Plattsmouth Lions Club, Plattsmouth TeamMates, Plattsmouth Conservancy and Southeast Nebraska Community Action have been some of the entities who have received donations.