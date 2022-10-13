Barr honored with education award

PLATTSMOUTH – Kasey Barr has devoted her life to helping children reach their educational goals both inside and outside school classrooms.

She was recently honored for her work with a major award at the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival.

Barr was named the 2022 recipient of the Lucille McLean Award. Members of the Gamma Chapter of the Alpha Delta Kappa women educators program select one teacher from the Cass County area to be recognized each year.

The award has been in existence since the 1980s. It is presented in memory of Lucille Essert McLean, who was a longtime teacher in Cass County.

Former Plattsmouth teacher Sharon Smith presented the award to Barr. She said many Plattsmouth residents respected Barr for her teaching abilities and community involvement.

“(The award) is given to an outstanding educator who has also been involved in service to others,” Smith said.

Barr graduated from the University of Nebraska-Kearney in 1994 and began teaching in the Thurston County town of Rosalie. She taught English for seventh and eighth graders and job skills classes for junior and seniors at the school.

After she married her husband Steve, they both taught at Oakland-Craig Public Schools. She then became a seventh-grade science teacher when they moved to Plattsmouth.

Smith said their son Thaddeus was born in 2001 with multiple health problems. Barr became a full-time mother and caregiver to Thaddeus until he passed away at the age of 12. She gave birth to twin daughters Maggie and Betsy in 2004 and daughter Evie in 2008.

Smith said the Barr family spent many hours at the Munroe-Meyer Institute at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The center offers more than 100 types of services such as physical and occupational therapy. One of the services is the Wheel Club, which is an adapted cycling club for people.

“During those years, the entire family became strong supporters of the Munroe-Meyer Institute,” Smith said. “They all participated in the Wheel Club and rode bicycles in numerous fundraising events. She continues to volunteer her time to get more kids on bikes through the Early Child Cycling Development program and the National Interscholastic Cycling Association.”

Smith said Steve and Kasey have been strong supporters of Maggie, Betsy and Evie during their time at Plattsmouth Community Schools. They have worked with the girls soccer and track and field programs.

Barr teaches sixth-grade social studies at Plattsmouth Community Middle School. She has been involved with the PCMS Builders Club, the school’s crisis response team and the district accreditation committee.