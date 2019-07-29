SARPY COUNTY – The Sarpy/Cass Health Department this past week reported a confirmed case of rabies in a bat found in Sarpy County.
This is the first and currently the only animal this year to test positive for rabies in either Sarpy or Cass counties, according to Sarah Schram, department health director.
The bat was found deceased on a private residence and was found to have rabies after testing, she said.
The public should be reminded that bats are active this time of year, increasing the possibility of exposure to rabies, Schram said.
Rabies is a virus that affects the nervous system in humans and other mammals. A person can contract rabies through a bite, scratch, or saliva from an infected animal. Potential rabies exposures should not be taken lightly as rabies is generally fatal without preventive treatment.
Rabies in humans is 100 percent preventable through prompt, appropriate medical care, Schram said.
The Sarpy/Cass Health Department provides the following recommendations for the public to protect themselves, their families and pets from rabies:
• If a person is bitten or scratched by an unfamiliar animal or bat, wash the area with soap and water and seek medical attention.
• Call the local animal control agency to report a bat in the home. It is important not to touch, hit, or destroy it, and do not try to remove it from the home. It may be possible to test the bat and avoid the need to receive rabies treatment.
• Pet owners should keep vaccinations up-to-date for their dogs, cats, or other pets/animals they may own.
• People should always seek medical assistance if they suspect a rabies exposure on themselves or their pets.