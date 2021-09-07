Bausch becomes city administrator as Portis leaves

PLATTSMOUTH – Emily Bausch will become Plattsmouth’s next city administrator, as Erv Portis departs for a new career.
It happened Tuesday evening as the city council accepted Portis’ letter of resignation with regrets as city administrator effective this Friday.
Then, it unanimously approved the promotion of Bausch to replace him.
She has been the assistant city administrator and public works director since late last year.
Portis, Plattsmouth’s city administrator since 2007, was recently chosen to be the new assistant director of Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).
“It’s been a good ride for me,” Portis said as looked back on his years here. “We’ve done a lot of good.”
Portis also praised the selection of Bausch in taking over.
“You’ve got a good leader coming in.”
Mayor Paul Lambert said, “It’s been great. Erv has been good to work with. We’ve moved this city forward.”
Portis was recently tapped by Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska Military Department adjutant general, to become NEMA’s next assistant director replacing the retiring Bryan Tuma.
In following Tuma as assistant director, Portis will assume the senior leadership role at NEMA. As the assistant director of NEMA, he will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the agency and overseeing the state’s response to state and federally declared disasters and emergencies.
Bausch became familiar with this community while working at the Southeast Nebraska Development District, where she was involved with the Community Development Block Grant Program that provides funds for various community projects, such as Plattsmouth’s downtown revitalization and neighborhood rehab goals.
More recently, Bausch was employed at the Lincoln office of Olsson, an engineering and design firm, focusing on writing grants for community development needs like better water quality infrastructure, park and recreational improvements and disaster recovery projects.
Lambert said of Bausch, “We have someone who is willing, able and will do the best job we can ask for. I’m confident with her moving forward. As far as her ability, I don’t question it at all.”