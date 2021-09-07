Bausch becomes city administrator as Portis leaves

PLATTSMOUTH – Emily Bausch will become Plattsmouth’s next city administrator, as Erv Portis departs for a new career.

It happened Tuesday evening as the city council accepted Portis’ letter of resignation with regrets as city administrator effective this Friday.

Then, it unanimously approved the promotion of Bausch to replace him.

She has been the assistant city administrator and public works director since late last year.

Portis, Plattsmouth’s city administrator since 2007, was recently chosen to be the new assistant director of Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

“It’s been a good ride for me,” Portis said as looked back on his years here. “We’ve done a lot of good.”

Portis also praised the selection of Bausch in taking over.

“You’ve got a good leader coming in.”

Mayor Paul Lambert said, “It’s been great. Erv has been good to work with. We’ve moved this city forward.”

Portis was recently tapped by Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska Military Department adjutant general, to become NEMA’s next assistant director replacing the retiring Bryan Tuma.