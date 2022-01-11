Be careful with home heating fires, state official says

LINCOLN -- Considering the recent, tragic news of those deadly fires in Philadelphia and New York, the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency has put together a press release reminding all Nebraskans of the importance of being fire safe during cold winter months.

According to the agency, home heating fires are the second-leading cause of fire deaths in the United States, and Nebraska is not immune.

During the past three years, Nebraska has suffered multiple fire fatalities in homes, in which the causes were related to home heating and non-working smoke alarms, according to the agency.

“These types of fires are completely preventable,” said Nebraska State Fire Marshal Christopher Cantrell. “We need to teach our children about not playing with matches and lighters, and to teach them to let an adult know when they are found.

“We also need to understand the importance of using proper safety practices when it becomes necessary to use heating equipment in our homes. It’s important that when using portable space heaters, wood-burning stoves or fireplaces, or other heater types, we know how to do so safely.”

Everyone should test smoke alarms to make sure that they are in working order and talk with your family or roommates about heater safety, Cantrell said.

“Make sure you have developed an escape plan and that all household members know what to do in the event of a fire,” he said. “We all want to live in a safe Nebraska, so let’s make sure we are all taking the time and the steps necessary to prevent these tragedies from occurring.”

For more information on home heating and smoke alarm safety, visit the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency website at https://sfm.nebraska.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.