COVID cases climb in Cass County

PAPILLION – Cass County has seen an increase in active COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

“We need to be concerned,” said Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert.

As of Monday, there were 118 active cases in the county, according to the health department.

In early June, there were just 42 active cases.

“It’s picking up and not just here, but throughout Nebraska and the country,” Lambert said. “It’s gradually trending up and it’s not good.”

Moises Morales, communications specialist for the local health department, said, “Over the last few weeks, the number of residents that have tested positive for COVID-19 has increased in the health jurisdiction and the state.

“In Nebraska and nationally, we are seeing an increase in two newer omicron subvariants (BA.4 and BA.5) which potentially have increased transmissibility.”

The number of county deaths tied to the virus remains at 46, a figure that has not increased for several weeks.

Vaccinations continue to rise at a snail’s pace.

As of Monday, just 62.4 percent of eligible county residents were fully vaccinated, according to the health department.

This is only slightly higher than the number in early June.

As in the past, Lambert urged everyone to continue to practice safety measures like frequent hand washing, keeping a safe distance whenever possible and staying current with vaccinations.

Based on the Centers for Disease Control’s COVID-19 Community Level, Cass County is in the “medium” community level, Morales said. The current public health recommendations for residents in Cass County would be:

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

If you are ill stay home and get tested if you have symptoms

“Do everything the CDC recommends,” Lambert said.