Be prepared for disasters, officials urge

LINCOLN - September is National Preparedness Month and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and local emergency managers across the state are urging all Nebraskans to plan now for potential disasters.

“We want to urge all Nebraskans to make an emergency plan with their families during National Preparedness Month,” said Bryan Tuma, NEMA assistant director. “Make your plan today, and be prepared to take care of yourselves for at least 72 hours after a disaster.”

Local officials and relief workers may not be able to help everyone immediately after a disaster, Tuma said, so it’s recommended that everyone have their own food, water, supplies and other essentials in the event of an emergency.

There are a variety of tools online that can make assembling a preparedness kit a fun family project. Check out the Family Disaster Preparedness Kit available on NEMA’s website for an easy-to-assemble list of items to include in the kit.

Also visit nema.nebraska.gov and click on the “Are You Ready?” information for even more tips on preparedness.