Be prepared for disasters, officials urge

LINCOLN - September is National Preparedness Month and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and local emergency managers across the state are urging all Nebraskans to plan now for potential disasters.
“We want to urge all Nebraskans to make an emergency plan with their families during National Preparedness Month,” said Bryan Tuma, NEMA assistant director. “Make your plan today, and be prepared to take care of yourselves for at least 72 hours after a disaster.”
Local officials and relief workers may not be able to help everyone immediately after a disaster, Tuma said, so it’s recommended that everyone have their own food, water, supplies and other essentials in the event of an emergency.
There are a variety of tools online that can make assembling a preparedness kit a fun family project. Check out the Family Disaster Preparedness Kit available on NEMA’s website for an easy-to-assemble list of items to include in the kit.
Also visit nema.nebraska.gov and click on the “Are You Ready?” information for even more tips on preparedness.
Emergency planning information for families, pet owners, senior citizens and people with functional needs, as well as those who work in agriculture, business, health care facilities and schools, is available at www.bereadynebraska.com. It’s a site maintained by Nebraska local emergency managers.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency includes a wealth of preparedness information on its Ready.gov site, including a family emergency plan to document important information needed in an emergency.
“The state’s local emergency managers, NEMA, other state agencies and non-governmental organizations have plans to address a wide range of natural and man-made disasters, but individuals and families must make their own plans and be prepared to assume a role in personal health and safety emergency preparedness,” Tuma said. “Plans should include where to meet if a home is destroyed, including a list of important personal information and medical information for every family member. Our health, and the health of our loved ones, could very well depend on our kit and our plan if there is a major disaster.”
Emergency kits should include items such as:
• Battery-powered or crank radio
• Weather alert radio
• Extra batteries
• First aid kit
• Sanitary wipes
• Dust mask
• Face masks
• Water for drinking and sanitation
• Water purification tablets
• Waterproof matches and/or butane lighter
• Crank flashlight
• Plastic sheeting
• Non-perishable food for at least three days
• Disinfectants and medications
• Medical information for entire family (include details about dosages of required medications and a list of known health issues)
• Seasonal needs such as extra water for hydration and bug repellants in the summer and warm clothes and sleeping bags for winter months.
“Store your kit and support materials where you can find them easily and move them quickly,” Tuma said. “The best-supplied kit may not do any good if you can’t take it with you. Consider using a buddy system with nearby families to help and support one another in the case of extreme emergencies. Tornadoes, floods and fires could affect Nebraskans with little or no notice.
“We all need to be prepared to take care of ourselves and those we care about until help can arrive. The best time to plan and assemble an emergency preparedness kit is right now.”
NEMA works to reduce the vulnerabilities of the people and communities of Nebraska from the damage, injury and loss of life and property resulting from natural, technological or man-made disasters and emergencies.
