Beatrice boys beat Plattsmouth, 60-33

PLATTSMOUTH – The size and strength of the Beatrice boys basketball team played a big role in the victory over Plattsmouth last Friday night, according to Blue Devil head coach Kevin Tilson.

“Their strength is getting the ball close to the hoop for close-up shots,” he said after the 60-33 Orangemen victory. “They were able to do their game plan, which was to get the ball inside the paint.”

Plattsmouth got off to a quick start with senior Drew Iverson making a layup at the 7:26 mark for a 2-0 lead. After Beatrice scored the next six points, sophomore Henry Loontjer hit a long jumper to close the margin to one.

Unfortunately, Beatrice would start to pull away and led 16-9 after the opening period.

They continued strong early in the second period and led 28-9 before junior guard Lincoln Bradney broke the Plattsmouth ice with a layup at the 3:20 mark. Junior Gage Olsen would later make a layup to make it 30-13, but the visitors finished the half with seven straight points.

“That was the turning point,” Tilson said of the second period.

It was much the same after the second half began with Beatrice racing to a 54-22 lead entering the final period.

Senior guard T.J. Fitzpatrick hit a long jumper with two minutes remaining to make the score 60-29. Bradney finished Plattsmouth’s scoring with two free throws with 11 seconds remaining for the final outcome of 60-33.

“We had some good-looking shots, but we need them to go in more often,” Tilson said. “We had some good opportunities, but we just didn’t get them to go down.”

Olsen led Plattsmouth scorers with 14, followed by Bradney with five. Plattsmouth had nine defensive rebounds with junior Liam LaSure grabbing four of them.

The Blue Devils are home on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, against Ralston.

Beatrice 16 21 17 6 – 60

Plattsmouth 9 4 9 11 – 33