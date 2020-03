PAPILLION – The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has ordered the closure of beauty service businesses in the two counties effective at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

These businesses include, but not limited to, beauty/nail salons, barber shops, massage therapy and tattoo parlors.

This order is based on evidence of increasing transmission of COVID-19 within the two counties, according to the department.

