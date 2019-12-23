PLATTSMOUTH – Two Beaver Lake couples put on quite a show, according to the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce, to win its Light Fight Christmas competition.
“This year’s winner is a duo—Eric and Jordon Stockwell, and Darren and Peggy Hoover, located in Beaver Lake at 8602 and 8603 Pine,” said Cindy Cruse, chamber executive director. “They’ve been doing it for three years and were actually Beaver Lake winners last year. When you pull up, a lighted sign tells you to tune into 94.7. As the music plays, faces sing along. It’s a totally choreographed light show.”
The two couples were among 11 entries who lit up their homes for the holidays for this fun event, she said.
The others, all in Plattsmouth, were Jim and Debi Tilson, 1200 Main St.; Jacqueline Pearson, 706 N. Ninth St.; K.C. Wise, 617 Sixth Ave.; Frank Widman, 707 Second Ave., Pam Shenefeld, 625 First St.; Kaleb and Danielle Drewes, 1600 Thayer St.; Michael and Cynthia Catron, 1304 James St.; Ben and Linda Okeefe, 416 S. 12th St.; and Jason Jones, 327 N. 20th St.
“I must say those that entered this year had some pretty amazing lights and if you haven’t gone out and looked at them get out there,” Cruse said. “They are amazing, but hands down our judges loved this year’s winner the best.
“Once you pull up you see a sign that says tune your radio to 94.7 and as the music plays lights of faces start singing to the music and the trees, garages, etc., light up. I highly recommend getting in your car and stopping to watch for a bit! Congrats again to our winners. I love your holiday spirit and look forward to next year’s event.”