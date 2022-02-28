Beaver Lake man hurt in Sunday accident

BEAVER LAKE – A 65-year-old Beaver Lake man was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Sunday.

It was around 4:07 p.m. when first responders were dispatched to the scene in the area of Rock Bluff Road, west of Gabriella Drive, said Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.

A 2007 Acura four-door, driven by Roger Stutzman. was heading east on Rock Bluff when he lost control of his vehicle, which then went into the south ditch and became wedged between a hill and trees, according to the sheriff.

Murray fire and rescue personnel, who responded to the accident, had to use chain saws to cut those trees to extricate Stutzman from his vehicle, the sheriff said.

Stutzman suffered a possible broken right leg and a shoulder injury, the sheriff said.

Stutzman was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha by the Murray crew.

On the way to the hospital’s trauma center, the transport code was upgraded to a higher level of severity, Brueggemann said.

A condition update on the driver was not yet available as of Monday.

Deputies from his department also responded, the sheriff said.

The accident investigation is complete, he added.

