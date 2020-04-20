Beaver Lake man pleads guilty to two felonies

Fedde said authorities also discovered Hawes had installed video surveillance in one of the house’s bedrooms. Police obtained a second search warrant and were able to look at the contents of the surveillance.

Fedde said they discovered a juvenile had smoked a concentrated form of tetrahydrocannabinols (THC) three times in the bedroom. The drug is illegal in Nebraska.

Authorities arrested Hawes and transported him to Cass County Jail on Dec. 30. They overheard a conversation Hawes had with his girlfriend while he was in jail. Fedde said Hawes and his girlfriend had agreed to allow the juvenile to smoke the marijuana-based substance in their home because they didn’t want him to experiment with other drugs away from the house.

Defense attorney Michael Ziskey asked the court to consider reducing the bond for Hawes from $200,000, 10 percent, to $150,000, 10 percent. He said Hawes did not have any incentive to flee the jurisdiction because he and his girlfriend owned the Beaver Lake property. He said Hawes also wanted to take care of family matters before beginning his future prison sentence.

District Court Judge Michael Smith denied the motion and kept the bond at $200,000, 10 percent. He also ordered Hawes to take part in a pre-sentence investigation report. Hawes will appear in a sentencing hearing June 22.

