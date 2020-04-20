Beaver Lake man pleads guilty to two felonies

PLATTSMOUTH – A Beaver Lake man admitted Monday morning that he had illegally owned a firearm and allowed a juvenile to smoke drugs in their home this past winter.
Christopher A. Hawes, 38, took part in a plea hearing in Cass County District Court. The meeting was held via WebEx technology due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hawes remained in Cass County Jail and other participants were in the district courtroom.
Hawes pled guilty to a Class ID felony of possession of a firearm by prohibited person and a Class IIIA felony of commit child abuse-felony. The plea deal calls for a mandatory minimum sentence of three years on the firearms charge and an additional one year on the child abuse charge.
The state agreed to dismiss four additional counts as part of the plea bargain. The list of dismissed charges included one firearms offense, one theft count and two drug-related counts.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court authorities executed a search warrant on property owned by Hawes and his girlfriend on Beaver Lake Road on Dec. 30. They searched a camping vehicle on the property and found a high-model nine-millimeter rifle inside it. Hawes initially denied owning the weapon but later admitted he had fired it at least once.
Hawes is prohibited from owning or using any type of weapon because of two felony convictions in 2001. The convictions were for escape from authorities and forgery.
Fedde said authorities also discovered Hawes had installed video surveillance in one of the house’s bedrooms. Police obtained a second search warrant and were able to look at the contents of the surveillance.
Fedde said they discovered a juvenile had smoked a concentrated form of tetrahydrocannabinols (THC) three times in the bedroom. The drug is illegal in Nebraska.
Authorities arrested Hawes and transported him to Cass County Jail on Dec. 30. They overheard a conversation Hawes had with his girlfriend while he was in jail. Fedde said Hawes and his girlfriend had agreed to allow the juvenile to smoke the marijuana-based substance in their home because they didn’t want him to experiment with other drugs away from the house.
Defense attorney Michael Ziskey asked the court to consider reducing the bond for Hawes from $200,000, 10 percent, to $150,000, 10 percent. He said Hawes did not have any incentive to flee the jurisdiction because he and his girlfriend owned the Beaver Lake property. He said Hawes also wanted to take care of family matters before beginning his future prison sentence.
District Court Judge Michael Smith denied the motion and kept the bond at $200,000, 10 percent. He also ordered Hawes to take part in a pre-sentence investigation report. Hawes will appear in a sentencing hearing June 22.
