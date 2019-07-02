PLATTSMOUTH – A Beaver Lake man will spend time in Cass County Jail for violating multiple requirements of his local probation over the past year.
Gage M. Dixon, 21, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He admitted earlier this year that he had not followed many obligations of his probation.
Dixon’s legal issues began when he was traveling in a car with a female co-defendant in February 2018. Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the lookout for them after authorities received a report of suspicious behavior in Beaver Lake.
A CCSO deputy spotted them traveling at a high rate of speed on the off ramp from Bay Road to Highway 75 just after 12 p.m. The co-defendant failed to signal a lane change and continued driving fast on a southbound lane of the highway. The deputy was able to stop the car soon after that.
The deputy spotted methamphetamine residue on a white bag that had been left in plain view in the car. Authorities arrested both Dixon and the co-defendant and transported them to Cass County Jail.
Dixon pled guilty to one Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. He began serving 12 months of probation in September 2018.
Dixon tested positive for both marijuana and methamphetamine just three days after beginning probation. He again tested positive for the drugs twice in October and once in November and missed four other scheduled tests. He also tested positive for alcohol in early November. His blood-alcohol content level with that test was .111.
Dixon failed to follow treatment recommendations from a local center and missed three scheduled appointments with probation officers in November and December. He moved away from his residence in December without telling authorities. Probation officials learned he no longer lived there when they tried to visit him at that address.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde said Dixon had also recently pled guilty to charges of resisting arrest in Cass County and theft in Douglas County. He felt probation was no longer an option because of Dixon’s actions over the past nine months.
“I think he has probably used up his goodwill in this case,” Fedde said.
Defense attorney Julie Bear said Dixon was also requesting a term in jail. She said her client had been struggling with chemical dependency issues. Dixon felt time in jail would help him become sober again.
Judge Michael Smith sentenced Dixon to 120 days in Cass County Jail. He will receive credit for three days he has already served.