Beaver Lake man sent to prison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A Beaver Lake man who stole copper from a local business in 2019 will go to state prison for violating his probation.

Timothy E. Rykiel, 39, took part in plea and sentencing hearings in Cass County District Court on Monday morning. Rykiel admitted to the court that he had violated several terms of his probation.

Rykiel began serving 48 months of probation in December for a Class IV felony charge of theft-unlawful taking-$1,500 to $5,000. He had been employed at New Age Manufacturing in Plattsmouth for two months in 2019 when the owner noticed that copper and metal parts were missing.

The owner learned Rykiel had stolen 80 solid copper parts that were used in a cooling mechanism at the business. The copper parts were each worth $40. Rykiel sold the stolen items to a scrap-metal business and collected $3,244.80.

Rykiel was ordered to repay the entire amount to New Age Manufacturing as part of his probation sentence. He was also ordered to obey the law, remain in communication with probation officials and attend all required tests and meetings.