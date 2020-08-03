Beaver Lake man sent to prison

PLATTSMOUTH – A Beaver Lake man who stole copper from a local business in 2019 will go to state prison for violating his probation.
Timothy E. Rykiel, 39, took part in plea and sentencing hearings in Cass County District Court on Monday morning. Rykiel admitted to the court that he had violated several terms of his probation.
Rykiel began serving 48 months of probation in December for a Class IV felony charge of theft-unlawful taking-$1,500 to $5,000. He had been employed at New Age Manufacturing in Plattsmouth for two months in 2019 when the owner noticed that copper and metal parts were missing.
The owner learned Rykiel had stolen 80 solid copper parts that were used in a cooling mechanism at the business. The copper parts were each worth $40. Rykiel sold the stolen items to a scrap-metal business and collected $3,244.80.
Rykiel was ordered to repay the entire amount to New Age Manufacturing as part of his probation sentence. He was also ordered to obey the law, remain in communication with probation officials and attend all required tests and meetings.
The state made a motion to revoke Rykiel’s probation earlier this year. Rykiel made zero restitution payments and stopped talking with probation officials on Feb. 28. Sarpy County authorities cited him for driving under suspension and shoplifting-$500 or less on March 30.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him July 7 and took him to Cass County Jail. He has remained in jail since that date.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde and defense attorney Julie Bear both asked the court to sentence Rykiel to one year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Bear said her client did not currently have the financial resources to be successful on probation.
Judge Michael Smith followed the plea agreement and sentenced Rykiel to one year in state prison. Rykiel will be given credit for 92 days already served. He will still be responsible for paying $3,244.80 in restitution.
