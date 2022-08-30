Beaver Lake renames street in memory of fallen soldier

BEAVER LAKE – Hundreds gathered in Beaver Lake recently for a special ceremony – the honorary renaming of a street in memory of Marine Corporal Daegan Page, who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving his country in Afghanistan.

The ceremony was held on Friday, Aug. 19, with the unveiling of an honorary new street sign, Daegan Page Way, on Greenwood Road.

An estimated 300 to 400 residents attended, including family members of Daegan, according to Andy Kayhanfar, one of the main organizers of the effort.

“There was a great turnout, a lot of emotion, a lot of support,” he said, adding that Patriot Guard Riders also attended. “It was a nice ceremony.”

Kayhanfar said he and his wife wanted for many months to do something special for Daegan, whose father, Greg Page, lives on that street.

They went before the Beaver Lake Board of Directors who were in support of the idea, Kayhanfar said.

“We’ve had nothing but support from the community,” he said recently.

It was one year ago last Friday when a suicide bomber attacked the Kabul airport, killing Corporal Page and 12 other U.S. service members.