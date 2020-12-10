Beaver Lake woman pleads guilty to charges

She then grabbed the deputy with both hands and nearly took the radio off his uniform. The deputy called for additional units to come to the location after this took place.

Additional deputies arrived on scene and went to her house to check on the pig. They found a green plate with a crushed crystalline substance that later tested positive as methamphetamine. They found the pig laying down on blankets in the residence.

Authorities returned to the location on Nov. 5. A deputy arrived at 4:05 p.m. and found a 65-year-old man face down in the driveway. The man was bleeding from his head. A third person who was driving past the property saw the man and stopped to help him.

Peterson told the deputy that she had pushed the man, but she said the man was okay. The deputy saw that the back-right side of the victim’s head had swelled to the size of a tennis ball. He contacted Murray Rescue after viewing the injury. Rescue crews transported the man to a hospital.

Authorities arrested Peterson and booked her into Cass County Jail at 5:09 p.m. She remained in custody until she was released on bond on Dec. 9. There is a $1,500 personal-recognizance bond in the obstruction case and a $10,000 personal-recognizance bond in the assault case.

The state agreed not to file a charge of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine as part of the plea bargain. Peterson will be required to have a chemical dependency evaluation completed prior to her Feb. 16 sentencing.

