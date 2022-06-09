Beck to become interim principal at St. John's

PLATTSMOUTH – St. John the Baptist School students and teachers will have a new leader in the building when they begin classes next year.

St. John the Baptist officials have announced the appointment of Dr. Nina Beck as interim principal. Beck replaces former principal Linda Monahan, who served in that capacity at the Plattsmouth school since 2016. Monahan had spent multiple years as a resource teacher and speech technician at St. John’s before becoming principal.

St. John the Baptist spokeswoman Deb Walton said the interim appointment will allow school officials time to discuss future needs and assessments with community members. She felt Beck would help the school during the 2022-23 academic year.

“Dr. Beck is a very skilled and seasoned educator,” Walton said. “She brings not only a great wealth of experience but perhaps more importantly, she brings great love: great love of education, great love for children, great love for her faculty, staff and families. And most of all, great love for Jesus Christ and His church.”

Beck was raised in an Air Force family and attended 11 schools by the time she was in fourth grade. She chose to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln after her best childhood friend made the same decision.

Beck earned a double major in psychology and literature at UNL and later secured many other advanced degrees. She holds master’s degrees in reading, elementary education, learning disabilities and special education and a doctorate in elementary education and school administration.

Beck said she has enjoyed being in school systems across the country. She has worked in elementary and secondary schools in San Antonio, Texas, and has been in Lincoln for multiple decades. She was principal of St. Mary’s School in Lincoln for 24 years and has also been with Lincoln Public Schools and Lincoln Diocesan Education Office.

“I have been very blessed with the many people I have come in contact with during my involvement in education,” Beck said.

Beck began the homeless education program for Lincoln Public Schools and has worked with the “Reading Rainbow” television show in Lincoln. She has earned numerous awards for her educational and community service projects.

