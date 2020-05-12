Beginning Monday, masks required for entering county buildings

PLATTSMOUTH – Because of the ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the public will be required to wear a mask upon entering all Cass County government buildings beginning this Monday.
That requirement was approved at the county’s Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.
To wear masks would help reduce the spread of that virus, said Commissioner Janet McCartney.
“I think it’s a good idea,” she said.
The public is encouraged to wear their own masks upon entering the courthouse, but the county would furnish a mask if someone didn’t have one, the board members said.
The board also recommended county employees who interact with the public frequently in the county offices also wear masks during those times.
The current policy of having a person’s temperature taken and answering health questions upon entry in the courthouse will remain awhile, the board approved.
In other action, the board gave the go-ahead on the purchase of new, more permanent glass protective shields for county office desks and countertops where employees and the public interact frequently.
These would replace Plexiglas shields that have been installed on a temporary basis.
“This is a more permanent option for health and safety,” said County Attorney Colin Palm. “It’s a thick barrier so when people are interacting with each other they won’t exchange germs.”
The board approved a bid of $19,965 by an Omaha firm for supplying these shields, which should arrive in two to three weeks.
About nine offices in the courthouse have requested these new shields.
While the courthouse opened for business this past Monday, the building just to the north that houses the county assessor’s office will remain closed for the time being.
“We prefer everybody to do their business by mail or by phone,” said Teresa Salinger, county assessor.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!