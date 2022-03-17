Bellevue man cited in accident in western Cass County

GREENWOOD – A 39-year-old Bellevue man escaped injury in a one-vehicle rollover accident in western Cass County on Tuesday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 6:45 p.m., deputies from his department, along with Greenwood rescue personnel and Cass County emergency management staff, responded to a vehicle rollover accident at 226th Street and U.S. Highway 6.

A Chevy Trailblazer, driven by Felix Urbina, was traveling north on 226th when he lost control on the gravel turning the vehicle over off the roadway, Brueggemann said.

No apparent injuries were sustained and Urbina declined further attention, Brueggemann said. A citation was issued for driving without a valid operator's license, he said.

