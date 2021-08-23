Bellevue man in local jail on numerous charges

PLATTSMOUTH – A Bellevue resident remained in the Cass County Jail on Monday after being arrested in Plattsmouth over the weekend on numerous crimes, including burglary.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at around midnight on Sunday Cass County dispatch received a 911 call from the 17000 block of Webster Boulevard in Plattsmouth. The call was about a verbal argument between two people.

A sheriff's deputy responded to the area and upon a search observed an open door near the Shell gas station on Webster, the sheriff said.

The deputy, along with the Plattsmouth Police Department, searched the building that appeared to have been opened by force with a motorcycle being taken out of the shop and left in the front of the building.

As law enforcement was processing the scene, an additional call came saying that a man matching the description of the first call was lying in the grass near Beacon Drive, the sheriff said.

After a search of the area, a man was located and identified as Brett Cole, 39, of Bellevue. Cole was taken into custody without incident and placed into Cass County Corrections, Brueggemann said.

Cole was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, trespassing and false reporting, Brueggemann said.

A bond had not yet been set as of late Monday morning.

