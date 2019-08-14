SARPY COUNTY – A motorcyclist from Bellevue was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 75 near U.S. Highway 34 on Tuesday, while a Plattsmouth woman was treated and released from a hospital from that accident.
At approximately 4:35 pm. Sarpy County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatality accident located on Hwy. 75, approximately a quarter of a mile south of Hwy. 34, in the southbound lanes of travel, according to a Sarpy County Sheriff’s report.
There were four vehicles involved in the incident. As all four vehicles approached the Hwy. 34 overpass, a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Jody A. Emmert, 47, of Bellevue, collided with a 1998 Ford Windstar minivan, driven by Michael D. Burch, 35, of Glenwood, Iowa. Both vehicles were on the inside southbound lane of travel at the time of the accident, according to the report.
The collision between the motorcycle and mini-van triggered a secondary accident between a 2018 Ford Transit work van, driven by Keith Jones, 42, of Omaha and a 2018 Ford F-150 truck, driven by Stephanie Orr, 47, of Plattsmouth.
Three juveniles, ages 2, 13 and 16 years old, were passengers in the truck. Both the work van and the truck were trailing the motorcycle and mini-van prior to the initial collision, according to the report. The truck struck the left rear quarter of the work van, after the driver of that vehicle slowed down in an attempt to avoid the primary accident, according to the report.
The motorcycle driver, Emmert, died at the scene. Orr was treated and released from a local hospital. The 13-year-old juvenile passenger had a mild injury caused by the seat belt.
The cause of the accident is under investigation. The southbound lanes of Hwy. 75 were re-opened at approximately 9:50 p.m.