Bellevue man sentenced for driving stolen truck in Plattsmouth

Vilcinskas told deputies she had been in the truck when it caught fire. She told them Utech was driving the vehicle at the time.

Authorities found Utech walking near the parking lot of Liquid Trucking Companies. He initially denied having any involvement with the incident, but authorities found evidence to support the statements from Vilcinskas.

Utech’s clothes were dirty and smelled like smoke, and deputies found a bag with the name Utech on the ground 25 yards west of the stolen truck. They searched his backpack and found it contained a check with the name of one of the owners of the stolen truck.

When deputies asked him why he was walking near the area, Utech said he had been walking from a friend’s house in Plattsmouth. He was unable to provide the last name of the person. Deputies arrested him and transported him to Cass County Jail. Bond was set at $25,000, 10 percent.

The truck was destroyed in the fire. The vehicle had a value of $21,966, but for the purposes of the plea deal it was valued under $5,000.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court Monday the state was seeking $500 in restitution. The victim had paid that amount as an insurance deductible on the truck.