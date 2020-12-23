Bellevue police seek public's help in finding missing girl

BELLEVUE - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Bellevue Police Department are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 18-year-old girl.

On the evening of Nov. 28, Taylor Caulfield vanished after leaving work at a local store and hasn’t been seen since. Caulfield may still be in the local area. She is 5-foot, 3-inches tall, weighs 215 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She may wear glasses.

If anyone has information about Caulfield, they are urged to contact the Bellevue Police Department at 1-402-593-4111 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.