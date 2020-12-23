 Skip to main content
Bellevue police seeks public's help in finding missing girl
Bellevue police seeks public's help in finding missing girl

missing girl

Taylor Caulfield

 Timothy Rohwer

BELLEVUE - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Bellevue Police Department are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 18-year-old girl.

On the evening of Nov. 28, Taylor Caulfield vanished after leaving work at a local store and hasn’t been seen since. Caulfield may still be in the local area. She is 5’3 tall, weighs 215lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She may wear glasses.

If anyone has information about Caulfield, they are urged to contact the Bellevue Police Department at 1-402-593-4111, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that’s 1-800-843-5678.

