Benefit was "fantastic" for scholarship fund

PLATTSMOUTH – A recent fundraiser for the newly-created Beau Dasher Memorial Scholarship Fund brought in $6,414, a figure that surpassed the organizers’ goal.

“It was fantastic,” said Bruce Wiles, co-owner of the Hop Yard with his wife, Annette. “We couldn’t have done it without the community behind us. We are blessed.”

To raise funds for this scholarship in memory of the late Beau Dasher, the Hop Yard recently hosted a chili/cinnamon roll feed, plus sponsored a silent auction of various products and a raffle for a cookware set.

According to the Wiles, $3,000 came from the feed that involved 360 servings of chili and the sale of 504 cinnamon rolls that were baked by the Plattsmouth High School Culinary Team. What’s more, $839 came in the form of tips from the benefit.

The silent auction raised $960, while the raffle from the sale of tickets raised an additional $1,565.

Citizens State Bank donated $50 to the fund.

Originally, the fundraising goal was $3,000, then it became $5,000 as more and more people participated and eventually even that goal was surpassed, Wiles said.

“Everybody was pleasantly surprised,” he said.