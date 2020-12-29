Benefit was "fantastic" for scholarship fund

PLATTSMOUTH – A recent fundraiser for the newly-created Beau Dasher Memorial Scholarship Fund brought in $6,414, a figure that surpassed the organizers’ goal.
“It was fantastic,” said Bruce Wiles, co-owner of the Hop Yard with his wife, Annette. “We couldn’t have done it without the community behind us. We are blessed.”
To raise funds for this scholarship in memory of the late Beau Dasher, the Hop Yard recently hosted a chili/cinnamon roll feed, plus sponsored a silent auction of various products and a raffle for a cookware set.
According to the Wiles, $3,000 came from the feed that involved 360 servings of chili and the sale of 504 cinnamon rolls that were baked by the Plattsmouth High School Culinary Team. What’s more, $839 came in the form of tips from the benefit.
The silent auction raised $960, while the raffle from the sale of tickets raised an additional $1,565.
Citizens State Bank donated $50 to the fund.
Originally, the fundraising goal was $3,000, then it became $5,000 as more and more people participated and eventually even that goal was surpassed, Wiles said.
“Everybody was pleasantly surprised,” he said.
Besides the Hop Yard, other local businesses that donated items to the silent auction were A Way With Hair and Mack Crafts and Repurpose, plus individuals Jill Dasher, Lynn Olson, Diana McCully and Christine and Steve Villamonte.
Mike Smith, Amanda Timm, Chanel Hill, Sherry Shimek, Teresa Morse, Alicia Turner, Nancy Johnson, Jill Dasher and Teresa Whitehead were the silent auction winners, while Vicki Lacey received the cookware as the raffle winner.
All of the money raised will go to this scholarship for students interested in the culinary field, which was Beau’s career path.
Beau and Gabrielle Ramirez were killed in a car accident on U.S. Highway 75 in December of 2019.
Plans are to make this recent benefit an annual event, according to Wiles.
“It will continue.”