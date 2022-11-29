Benefits will come from new sanitary sewer line, public is told

PLATTSMOUTH – Benefits of a new street will more than offset any temporary inconvenience when a new sanitary sewer system is installed.

That was the message at a public meeting on Monday that focused on the installation of a force main underneath several streets in east Plattsmouth as part of a new wastewater treatment plant.

The meeting, held in the Plattsmouth Public Library, was led by engineering officials contracted by the city for overseeing the overall project. City leaders were also in attendance, as well as 20 or so members of the public.

The new plant is necessary following the March 2019 flood that caused devastating damage to the longtime plant near the Missouri River.

“The 2019 flood was more devastating than some of the previous floods,” said Steve Soupir, an official with Fox/Strand Associates, an Iowa-based environmental and civil engineering firm.

It was later determined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and others that a new plant was needed away from the river, according to Soupir.

That plant, with its design completed, will be built in the Fourmile Industrial Area west of U.S. Highway 75.

Monday’s meeting was about getting the city’s raw sewage to that plant.

It starts with the sewage in underground pipes reaching a new pump station to be built where the city’s recycling area is now located on East Main Street.

That station will also be elevated to avoid damage from future floods.

From there, the sewage will be carried through two underground pipes on Richey Street, Livingston Road and then reaching Lincoln Avenue until Smith Avenue.

The pipes will continue on Smith until 26th Avenue where the route will go west and eventually reach the plant.

The force main will be 22,000 feet in length with two parallel pipes, a 24-inch and a 12-inch, Soupir said.

The installation of this force main will be done in two phases that would take about two years to complete, he said. The first phase might involve the laying of the force main from the pump station to the parking lot of Rhylander Park, Soupir said. The second phase would then go from there to the plant. However, Soupir did say that the company that is awarded the bid might do it the opposite way.

“The goal is to keep the park open at all times,” Soupir said.

He acknowledged there could be some limited access for residents to their homes, especially along Lincoln Avenue when the pipes are being laid on their blocks.

“Traffic could be an issue at times,” Soupir said. “We want to limit road closures as much as possible.”

In turn, what the residents, and the public in general, will receive when finished should be quite beneficial to them, Soupir said.

There will be new pavement on the paved streets (new gravel on gravel roads on the route), new sidewalks where needed, new curb stops, new driveway entries, a new sanitation sewer and a new water main in some areas, he said.

Estimated cost for the sewer line installation may possibly be more than $20 million, Soupir said, with FEMA and the state paying 95 percent of that.

Construction bids are to go out in February with work starting in June or July, he said.

Among those attending the meeting was Crystal Mattson, who lives directly across from Rhylander Park.

“It’s a great project, much needed,” she said. “The benefits will outweigh the inconvenience.”

Mayor Paul Lambert, who also attended, agreed.

“Hopefully, the inconvenience is minor, but the benefits will outweigh the inconvenience.”