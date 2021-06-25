Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation hosts spring banquet

ELMWOOD – Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation members secured one of their first chances to share their love of writing in 2021 at the group’s spring banquet.
Members and guests gathered in Elmwood on June 13 for a wedding exhibit, keynote presentation and writing contest awards ceremony. Many activities took place at the historic 1922 home of the world-famous author.
Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation Executive Director Kurk Shrader said members were excited to be able to host a spring banquet. The coronavirus pandemic prevented the 2020 event from taking place in Cass County. The pandemic also kept the organization from holding many outreach programs throughout the year.
“Like many non-profit organizations, the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation has experienced the challenges of fulfilling its mission during this pandemic period,” Shrader said. “However, June has provided the foundation with some of its first opportunities to continue to promote the writings of Bess Streeter Aldrich while encouraging others to be good writers.”
Participants in this year’s spring banquet viewed the foundation’s new wedding exhibit inside the Aldrich home. The exhibit runs through Aug. 29 and features more than 20 wedding gowns from the late 1800s to present day. There are also many wedding accessories featured in various rooms of the home.
Jeff Barnes of Humanities Nebraska then presented a speech about a wide variety of landmark buildings. Barnes talked about many historic buildings in the state that have stood for more than a century. He highlighted the work of renowned architect Thomas Rogers Kimball and spoke about other architects and designers of small, medium and large structures.
Shrader then unveiled winners of the foundation’s annual short story competition. The awards ceremony took place at Elmwood Christian Church.
Residents generated fictional short stories written in the same style as Bess Streeter Aldrich. They had to incorporate a theme that focused on Nebraska’s family life, economy, history, cultural diversity or geography. They were encouraged to focus on historical or realistic topics for their works.
The contest was split into four categories based on age: intermediate school, middle school, high school and adult. There was no minimum word requirement for the intermediate school category, but contestants in the other three divisions had to write stories of 1,000 to 2,000 words. Judges evaluated each work based on the writer’s effective use of theme and six overall traits of writing.
Shrader said foundation members were pleased with the number of people who entered the 2021 short story contest.
“The judges were presented with quite a challenge based on the quality and quantity of this year’s entries,” Shrader said.
The intermediate school division was for writers in third, fourth and fifth grades. Cash prizes were $25 for first place, $15 for second place and $10 for third place.
Justin Sharp and Kaylee Karr of Silver Lake Elementary School in Bladen captured the top two spots. Sharp earned first place and Karr collected second place in the category. Kate Stock of Elmwood-Murdock Elementary School earned the third-place award.
Judges gave an honorable mention award to Coleston Spellman of Elmwood-Murdock Elementary School.
The middle school division was for writers in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Cash prizes were $50 for first place, $25 for second place and $15 for third place.
Sydney Wendt and Lina Jo Dvorak of Irving Middle School in Lincoln secured the gold and silver medals. Wendt won the division title and Dvorak received the second-place prize. Sara Weitkam of Gretna Middle School in Gretna finished in third place.
Judges gave an honorable mention award to Elijah Soliz of Irving Middle School in Lincoln.
The high school division was for writers in grades 9-12. Cash prizes were $50 for first place, $25 for second place and $15 for third place.
Jonathan Jurchen of Seward High School generated a first-place story in the category. Leah Rast of R. Place Christian Academy in Newman Grove pocketed second place, and homeschool student Adeline Reed of Seward finished third.
Judges gave an honorable mention award to homeschool student Alivia Ulrich of Crete for her short story.
The adult division was for writers who graduated from high school. Cash prizes were $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place.
Jeff Johnston of Elmwood produced the first-place story in the division. Lincoln resident Ernest Rousek placed second and Bellevue resident William Foy Coker collected third place in the adult category.
Judges gave an honorable mention award to Alvo resident Meagan Dion for her short story entry.