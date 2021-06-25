Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation hosts spring banquet

Jeff Barnes of Humanities Nebraska then presented a speech about a wide variety of landmark buildings. Barnes talked about many historic buildings in the state that have stood for more than a century. He highlighted the work of renowned architect Thomas Rogers Kimball and spoke about other architects and designers of small, medium and large structures.

Shrader then unveiled winners of the foundation’s annual short story competition. The awards ceremony took place at Elmwood Christian Church.

Residents generated fictional short stories written in the same style as Bess Streeter Aldrich. They had to incorporate a theme that focused on Nebraska’s family life, economy, history, cultural diversity or geography. They were encouraged to focus on historical or realistic topics for their works.

The contest was split into four categories based on age: intermediate school, middle school, high school and adult. There was no minimum word requirement for the intermediate school category, but contestants in the other three divisions had to write stories of 1,000 to 2,000 words. Judges evaluated each work based on the writer’s effective use of theme and six overall traits of writing.

Shrader said foundation members were pleased with the number of people who entered the 2021 short story contest.