Best safari park located in Cass County

OMAHA – Where is the best safari park in North America?

Right here in Cass County.

That’s the opinion of USA Today readers, according to information provided by Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park, 16406 N. 292nd St. in western Cass County, was named the best safari park in North America from public voting for the 2022 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards that asks readers to choose the 10 best in travel-related categories ranging from food, lodging and destinations to travel gear and things to do.

Such high approval is becoming common for this local tourist destination, according to a zoo official.

“The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park has been consistently named to the Best Safari Park leaderboard and, more often than not, takes the first-place spot like we did this year,” said Dennis Schnurbusch, senior vice president and chief operating officer. “What an amazing accomplishment.”

The park is a four-mile, drive-through allowing visitors to come face-to-face with North American plants and animals, such as elk, white-tailed deer, bison, pronghorn antelope and waterfowl.

It’s open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April through October.

The voters also picked the Asian Highlands at Henry Doorly as the Best Zoo Exhibit in North America, while the Lied Jungle was named the third-best exhibit.

The overall zoo was named the second-best in the country.

“We are beyond proud that Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has placed so prominently in the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards,” Schnurbusch said. “To have two of our exhibits in the number one and three spots, while also moving up a spot to the number two Best Zoo, is an incredible testament to the dedication of our zoo team and the amazing support of the Omaha community.”

