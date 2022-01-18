Better, faster service by PVFD, council is told

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department had a busy year in 2021.

And, Chief Mike Wilson has the numbers to prove it as he did before the City Council Monday evening during his annual yearly report.

There were very encouraging statistics.

“Each year keeps improving – response time, better training,” Wilson said.

The average response time showed improvement in 2021, the council was told. The response time is calculated from when a call is paged to when the first PVFD unit arrives on the location of the incident. This also includes non-emergency responses. In 2021, the average response time was six minutes, 54 seconds, 22 seconds faster than in 2020, Wilson said.

The average time on scene last year was 29 minutes, 39 seconds. That was a decrease of nine minutes and 45 seconds from the previous year.

“You’re looking at good times there,” Wilson told the council.

The number of incidents the department responded to in 2021 totaled 223, compared to 232 the previous year, Wilson said.

The members-per-call average was 10, the same as 2020.

The department responded to 131 calls within the city last year, compared to 150 in 2020, and 92 rural calls, the same number as the previous year.

There were 18 structure fires the department responded to last year, compared to 16 in 2020.

This included responding to a fire in Malvern, Iowa, for the first time, Wilson said.

The average on-scene time was one hour, 32 minutes, an 18-minute decrease from 2020.

The department responded to 49 motor vehicle accidents last year, compared to 40 in 2020. The average response time was six minutes, 48 seconds, a decrease of two minutes, 30 seconds from the previous year, Wilson said.

There was a seven-minute response time on injury crashes, a decrease of 51 seconds from 2020.

Concerning emergency medical services assist calls, the average response time was four minutes, one minute faster than in 2020.

The second half of 2021 was the busiest with 64 percent of the total number of calls coming in after June 30, Wilson said.

Sundays were the busiest of all the days of the week.

“A lot more people are out (on Sundays),” Wilson told the council.

Noon was the busiest time of the day, he added.

Among the overall highlights for the PVFD in 2021 were:

Response times decreased by 22 seconds, continuing a five-year trend of faster response times.

Continuing to bring on new members willing to serve their community, including four female firefighters.

Putting a new special operations truck into service that can handle numerous calls like hazardous materials, water/ice calls, vehicle extrications, grain bin/engulfment rescues, firefighter rehab/recovery and refilling air packs on scene.

Wilson mentioned how the PVFD partnered with various agencies, including Adventures with Purpose, in the search and recovery of Buccaneer Bay resident John Zarkowski.

“This three-week-long search and subsequent recovery would not have been possible without all of these groups working together for a common purpose, which was to bring a family closure,” Wilson said.

