Better patient access at new Witte location

PLATTSMOUTH – To make things easier for the patients.

That was the focus behind the recent move by Witte Physical Therapy to its new location at 16304 Westside Drive, Ste. 400. It’s on the west side of U.S. Highway 75, across the road from its original spot, where patients had to deal with an incline when entering and leaving, as well as limited parking.

No more.

The new site offers plenty of parking and level entry makes it so much easier to come and go, according to owner Dan Witte.

“We’ve had a lot of good responses since our move,” he said during a recent open house. “I feel this is much better for our patients.”

At about 155 square feet, the new location is slightly larger than the former home for better utilization of space, Witte said.

Witte offers a wide range of physical therapy services to treat a variety of conditions to meet the needs of Plattsmouth and the surrounding communities.

“It’s been great,” said Dr. Tosha Siemek, a physical therapist. “We’ve got more space.”

