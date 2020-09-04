Beware of ticks, health officials warn Increased illnesses reported around the state

“I haven’t heard anything alarming or out of the ordinary compared to other years,” she said.

Nevertheless, Steventon and DHHS officials recommend people protect themselves against tick bites by doing the following:

Use a repellent with at least 20 percent DEET, picaridin or IR3535, or permethrin-treated clothing.

When outdoors, avoid contact with tall grasses and shrubs and keep commonly-used areas of yard free of tall grasses and shrubs, as well as deer and rodents, to help limit tick exposure.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants, socks and closed-toed shoes outside. To have the shirts tucked inside the pants is preferred.

Do a tick check after being outdoors, including coats, gear and pets, and remove any attached ticks promptly without squeezing.

Shower within two hours of coming indoors.

If an attached tick is found:

As soon as it’s noticed, remove the tick by grasping with fine-tipped tweezers as close to the skin as possible, and pull it straight out. Early removal can minimize and often eliminate the chance of infection.