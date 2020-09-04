Beware of ticks, health officials warn Increased illnesses reported around the state

LINCOLN – Beware of ticks, especially now.
“It’s definitely ticks season,” said Jenny Steventon, assistant health director for the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.
Unfortunately, officials of the Nebraska Department Health and Human Services have seen an increase in reports of people with Ehrlichiosis, a tick-related illness, according to a recent press release. On average, the department receives four reports of Ehrlichiosis in a year, yet nine reports have already been received to date, the release said.
What’s more, the department received a report of a death related to Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, a disease carried by ticks. The unnamed man was in his 60s and lived in the West Central District Health Department, which includes Arthur, Hooker, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson and Thomas counties, the release said.
“Ticks can be efficient carriers of disease and these tick-related illnesses can be serious and sadly, sometimes fatal,” said Dr. Tom Safranek, state epidemiologist for the DHHS. “In a year when many of us are spending more time outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nebraskans need to practice the basics of tick prevention to reduce the risk of tick bites.”
Currently, according to Steventon, her department hasn’t seen anything unusual regarding tick activity in this area unlike in other parts of the state.
“I haven’t heard anything alarming or out of the ordinary compared to other years,” she said.
Nevertheless, Steventon and DHHS officials recommend people protect themselves against tick bites by doing the following:
Use a repellent with at least 20 percent DEET, picaridin or IR3535, or permethrin-treated clothing.
When outdoors, avoid contact with tall grasses and shrubs and keep commonly-used areas of yard free of tall grasses and shrubs, as well as deer and rodents, to help limit tick exposure.
Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants, socks and closed-toed shoes outside. To have the shirts tucked inside the pants is preferred.
Do a tick check after being outdoors, including coats, gear and pets, and remove any attached ticks promptly without squeezing.
Shower within two hours of coming indoors.
If an attached tick is found:
As soon as it’s noticed, remove the tick by grasping with fine-tipped tweezers as close to the skin as possible, and pull it straight out. Early removal can minimize and often eliminate the chance of infection.
Watch for signs of infection, and illness such as rash or fever in the days and weeks following a bite, and see a health care provider if these develop.
A relative to mites and spiders, ticks are generally found near the ground and in brushy or wooded areas where they climb tall grasses or shrubs and transfer to a host brushing against them. They attach and feed on blood. Engorged ticks are more likely to transmit pathogens that can cause diseases.
“It only takes one bite from an infected tick to make a person ill,” said Shannon Vanderheiden, WCDHD executive director.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!