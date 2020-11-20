Bickford earns youth leadership award

WEEPING WATER – Addi Bickford has earned a bright reputation in Weeping Water for generating a galaxy of school and community achievements.
She secured a starry award this week for her leadership abilities in town.
Members of the Greater Omaha-Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership recognized Bickford with a Youth Salute Award. The organization honored students from 66 schools in the metro area during a virtual ceremony at Nebraska Wesleyan University.
Bickford said she was thrilled when she learned she had been picked as one of the award recipients.
“I was pretty shocked when I realized that I was selected for this award,” Bickford said. “I know that there are so many kids who applied, and so when I found out I was selected it was such an awesome feeling!”
Local residents formed the Greater Omaha-Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership in 2018. They wanted to create a non-profit organization that focused on promoting and recognizing youth leaders in the area. They are running the group in cooperation with the National Council on Youth Leadership.
Teachers, guidance counselors and principals at area schools could nominate students for the Youth Salute Award. Students had to be members of this year’s senior class and own a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
They also had to hold at least two leadership roles to which they were chosen by either their peers or an adult leader within the last two years. The leadership spots could be in school, religious or community-sponsored organizations.
Bickford has been involved in a large assortment of activities at Weeping Water. She has taken part in Big Pal, choir, all-school musical, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Student Council, volleyball, cheerleading, track and field, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) during high school.
Bickford was captain of the volleyball team in her junior and senior seasons, and she has been the supporting lead role in Weeping Water’s all-school musical. She has been selected for the East Central Nebraska Conference Honor Choir, competed at state cheerleading events and organized FBLA and FCCLA activities.
Bickford has taught Vacation Bible School classes at her church and has organized donation drives for back-to-school supplies. She has attended the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar and is a member of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls.
Bickford has also produced brilliant outcomes in the classroom. She is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient and has been on the WWHS Honor Roll multiple times. She recently earned a Believers and Achievers Local School Award from the NSAA for her academic and leadership abilities.
Bickford is planning to make a positive difference in her future career as well. She will major in sports communications at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Bickford said she has been blessed to have great friends and classmates at Weeping Water. She said they have helped her enjoy all of her bright experiences at school.
“The best part about being involved in activities at WWHS is the friendships I have made and the opportunities I have gotten,” Bickford said. “Being in a small school they encourage you to be involved as much as you can, and I am so grateful for that!”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!