Bickford earns youth leadership award

They also had to hold at least two leadership roles to which they were chosen by either their peers or an adult leader within the last two years. The leadership spots could be in school, religious or community-sponsored organizations.

Bickford has been involved in a large assortment of activities at Weeping Water. She has taken part in Big Pal, choir, all-school musical, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Student Council, volleyball, cheerleading, track and field, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) during high school.

Bickford was captain of the volleyball team in her junior and senior seasons, and she has been the supporting lead role in Weeping Water’s all-school musical. She has been selected for the East Central Nebraska Conference Honor Choir, competed at state cheerleading events and organized FBLA and FCCLA activities.

Bickford has taught Vacation Bible School classes at her church and has organized donation drives for back-to-school supplies. She has attended the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar and is a member of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls.