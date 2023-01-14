Bickford helps others as UNL peer mentor

LINCOLN – Addi Bickford offered smiling words of support to many students and community members during her time at Weeping Water High School.

She is offering the same type of encouraging actions to fellow students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Bickford participated in the peer mentor program in the UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications during the first semester. She joined students from Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Texas in the program, which is designed to help first-year students have a successful introduction to college.

Bickford said she was grateful to begin new friendships with her involvement in the peer mentor program.

“What I enjoyed most about being a peer mentor would be meeting people with the same interests as me,” Bickford said. “That’s true whether that is interacting with peer mentors who are the same year as me or older, or being a part of helping first-year students as they start their journey in college. The relationships that I made with my mentees were enjoyable and also rewarding.”

Bickford is a sophomore at UNL and is pursuing degrees in both sports media/communications and psychology. She said she wanted to help others enjoy the same type of enriching experience that she had as a freshman.

“I chose to get involved in the program because when I was a first-year student I had a great peer mentor,” Bickford said. “He was always supporting us, wanting us to succeed, and was someone who helped me immensely with my transition into college.

“My advisor reached out to me and told me she thought I would be an asset to the peer mentoring program. This, coupled with my great experience, helped me to decide to apply for the peer mentor position. I knew I wanted to be ‘that person’ for someone else and I am really happy that I did!”

All first-semester students in the College of Journalism and Mass Communications are required to take a course called “First Year Experience.” College officials assign a peer mentor to each student to help them adjust to life on the Lincoln campus. Mentors offer advice on topics they wish they had known as freshmen to each new student. These can range from time management tips to suggestions on which journalism classes to take.

Other Nebraska students in this year’s program include Holly Fischer and Max Meyer of Beatrice, Kieran Strawmier of Bellevue, Cole Petersen of Elkhorn, Hallie Gutzwiller and Kara Stone of Elm Creek, Campbell Sharpe and Maddie Ames of Lincoln, Macy Neumeister of Nebraska City, Ben Lapman and Lexie Worden of Omaha and Drew Baldridge of York.

Sammy Smith of Conifer, Colo.; Lauren Penington of Parker, Colo.; Katie Lockyear of Lenexa, Kan.; Jenna Gruber of Austin, Minn.; Megan Buffington of Pequot Lakes, Minn.; Liz Howard of Rosemount, Minn.; Lily Henkle of Kansas City, Mo.; and Cole Williams of Boerne, Texas, also joined Bickford in the program.

Bickford was a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient at Weeping Water. She was involved in volleyball, track and field, all-school musical, one-act play, National Honor Society, choir, Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Business Leaders of America and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America in high school.

Bickford said her peer mentoring experience has been beneficial in many ways. She said being able to offer smiling words of support to others has given her valuable skills that will last a lifetime.

“I do think this has helped me with both of my majors,” Bickford said. “It’s given me the opportunity to converse with people who are interested in many of the things I am – which is mainly sports! I feel like the psychology aspect has helped me to build relationships, understand different perspectives and exercise my leadership skills as well.”