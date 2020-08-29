Big plays help Plattsmouth defeat rival Blair

PLATTSMOUTH – It was the big play that propelled the Plattsmouth High School football team to a 20-7 opening week victory over the Blair Bears at Blue Devil Stadium on Saturday.
Senior Adam Eggert got the scoring started with an 87-yard touchdown run with two minutes left in the first quarter.
Blair was able to tie the score in the second quarter and it remained 7 to 7 heading into the final period.
Then, with about 10:45 remaining, senior Rece Baker caught a 46-yard touchdown pass as Plattsmouth regained the lead.
Then, junior Owen Prince put the icing on the cake when he intercepted a Blair pass and ran it back 55 yards for the third and final touchdown. The point-after touchdown was missed, but it mattered little as Blair was unable to threaten again.
Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris liked what he saw on both sides of the ball in the first game of the season.
“Obviously I was pleased with our big play potential,” he said afterwards. “When you have speed you always have chances.”
The coach liked the way starting quarterback Jack Alexander never lost his composure and confidence even after a play that didn’t go as planned.
“He’s an even keel guy,” Dzuris said.
He also liked how the defense, especially the defensive line, held the Bears to just seven points.
The game was played on Saturday afternoon after a mishap at the campus construction zone on Thursday knocked out power to the school’s phone lines, as well as the fire alarm system in the locker rooms.
Classes were canceled on Friday because of the power outage, as well as the scheduled Friday night kickoff for the game.
According to Dzuris, the afternoon heat did bother a few players. The players on the field drank plenty of water during the timeouts.
Saturday’s victory was particularly satisfying, according to Dzuris, because his teams have lost some close games to the rival Bears in frequent years.
“This is absolutely a good victory, a huge game for our kids,” he said.
The Blue Devils’ next game will also be at home this Friday evening against Ralston High School.
Blair 0 7 0 0 – 7
Plattsmouth 7 0 0 13 – 20
Game statistics will be included once they are available.
