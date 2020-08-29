Big plays help Plattsmouth defeat rival Blair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – It was the big play that propelled the Plattsmouth High School football team to a 20-7 opening week victory over the Blair Bears at Blue Devil Stadium on Saturday.

Senior Adam Eggert got the scoring started with an 87-yard touchdown run with two minutes left in the first quarter.

Blair was able to tie the score in the second quarter and it remained 7 to 7 heading into the final period.

Then, with about 10:45 remaining, senior Rece Baker caught a 46-yard touchdown pass as Plattsmouth regained the lead.

Then, junior Owen Prince put the icing on the cake when he intercepted a Blair pass and ran it back 55 yards for the third and final touchdown. The point-after touchdown was missed, but it mattered little as Blair was unable to threaten again.

Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris liked what he saw on both sides of the ball in the first game of the season.

“Obviously I was pleased with our big play potential,” he said afterwards. “When you have speed you always have chances.”

The coach liked the way starting quarterback Jack Alexander never lost his composure and confidence even after a play that didn’t go as planned.