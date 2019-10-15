PLATTSMOUTH – Two men were injured on Sunday when their motorcycles collided on Webster Boulevard.
The call for response to the accident at Webster and U.S. Highway 34/75 came in at 2:37 p.m. with Cass County sheriff’s deputies and Plattsmouth Fire and EMS crews responding.
According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, James M. McCollum, 49, of Bellevue, was traveling west on Webster on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was slowing to turn north onto Hwy. 75 when Anthony W. Lave, 43, of Omaha, who was also westbound on his Honda motorcycle, failed to slow down while behind McCollum and struck McCollum's bike.
Both motorcycles were laid down as a result of the collision. McCollum was transported by LifeNet to University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha with leg and back injuries. Lave was transported by Plattsmouth EMS with possible head injuries. Neither injury is believed to be life-threatening, according to Brueggemann.
Both riders were wearing state-approved helmets at the time of the crash with both helmets receiving damage from the collision. The investigation is complete, Brueggemann said.